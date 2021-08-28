DA wants ANC to be probed for alleged failure to pay staff UIF contributions

The DA wants the ANC to be investigated for its alleged failure to pay staff contributions to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) despite deducting them from salaries.

The governing party finds itself embroiled in a financial crisis that has seen it fail to pay staff salaries and other benefits for months. Now ANC employees are on strike in protest.

The Sunday Times has also reported that the ANC has not paid Pay As You Earn (PAYE) deductions to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) either, and that it owes the tax authority more than R80m which led to its bank account being garnished.

The newspaper reported that the party had also failed to pay provident and pension funds to the administrators despite making deductions from the employees' salaries.

DA MP responsible for employment and labour Michael Cardo said on Friday that he had written to labour minister Thulas Nxesi to confirm whether the ANC had been paying over UIF contributions to the state.