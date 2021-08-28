Makhadzi grateful she inspires others: No matter your age, success has no limits

Makhadzi says she has been overwhelmed by the positive reception after announcing she purchased a home for herself last week.

“I'd just like to thank everyone for the wonderful love and support I've received. I'm honestly overwhelmed by the positive response I've been receiving from fans, I'm humbled to see that I too am able to inspire other people out there and give them hope,” the music sensation said, chatting to TshisaLIVE about joining the homeowner gang.

The Kokovha star also revealed that before purchasing her own place, she had built three homes — for her grandmother, mother and father. She hopes that by sharing her story, she will inspire others to uplift loved ones.

She also came with a reminder that age shouldn't be an obstacle on your way to success.

“Me sharing my story is to inspire and see other people do better in life and to teach them to love, respect and appreciate their loved ones. That is also where our blessings follow from.

“No matter your age, you can be and do anything you want to, success has no limits.” said Makhadzi.

The star said before she could acquire her own home, she had to provide for her family. She said her dream was always to see her family live a better life.

“My dream was to see my parents and my grandmother living a better life. I didn’t care about wearing expensive clothes, but to make sure all my family have a place to sleep and hide [from] hunger, and God chose me to make a difference. When you pray and work hard everything is possible,” said Makhadzi.

In a post on social media, with a snap of herself sitting on her kitchen counter, Makhadzi was overjoyed to share the good news with her fans.

“The first time I entered my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself,” she wrote.