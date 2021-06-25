Annette Lovemore will not pay back the money over George appointment

Corporate services political boss Annette Lovemore will not pay back the money Nelson Mandela Bay paid to Mandla George while he acted as city manager without council approval.



She was reacting to calls by the ANC, which said Lovemore and mayor Nqaba Bhanga should be held personally liable for the metro paying George an acting allowance despite the council not approving his contract extension...