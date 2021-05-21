‘I remain a member of the DA’: Phumzile Van Damme

Phumzile Van Damme says she remains a member of the DA after resigning as an MP.

“I remain a member of the DA. I have not relinquished my membership, nor have I made an indication that I have,” Van Damme said in response to a query from TimesLIVE on Friday.

She said the DA might have misunderstood her. “I think the party made an honest mistake or misunderstood. I don’t know.”

Van Damme issued a statement on Thursday in which she announced her resignation as an MP.

“This was not an easy decision to make, and it is done so with a heavy heart,” she said.

“To be clear, I will not be joining another political party, nor will I be using my time to launch attacks on the DA.”