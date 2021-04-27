Politics

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Freedom Day speech

By TimesLIVE - 27 April 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday deliver his Freedom Day speech in Botshabelo, Free State.

This year’s theme is “The year of Charlotte Maxeke: The meaning of freedom under Covid-19”.

The event is expected to kickstart with the official opening and a tour of the Charlotte Maxeke Treatment Centre, followed by the president’s speech. 

