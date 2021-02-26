Zweli Mkhize welcomes SIU probe into R82m tender linked to his associates

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says he welcomes a probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into a tender issued by his department to a company linked to his associates.

This comes after the SIU said it was probing a tender issued by the department to a company called Digital Vibes, awarded an R82m contract initially for work related to the National Health Insurance and later Covid-19.

The Daily Maverick reported that the company got the tender irregularly and later employed Tahera Mather, a long-serving spokesperson and alleged family friend of Mkhize, as a consultant. It said the company also appointed a former assistant to the minister, Naadhira Mitha.

The same company, the publication reported, had scored a tender while Mkhize was minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

Addressing the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday afternoon, Mkhize said he welcomed the investigation, announced by the SIU on Wednesday.

“We also welcome the statement by the SIU that they will also investigate these allegations, this is part of the commitment we made that allegations of any form of corruption must be investigated.