MPs split on Covid-19 roll out as Zweli Mkhize allays their concerns

“It is also my pleasure to announce that the next batch of 80,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines will arrive this Saturday. Our health-care workers, who are our front-line soldiers and main defence in fighting this virus, have not been spared the devastating effects of the second wave in SA, driven by the 501Y.V2 variant,” he said.

With more than 54,685 health workers who were infected with Covid-19 in the public sector and 779 having died, Mkhize said it was important for them to be vaccinated first as they were three to four times more likely to contract the virus.

“For them, vaccination represents hope, relief from the unrelenting pressures of this pandemic. It is for these reasons that we did everything in our power to ensure that key developments in the characteristics of the virus did not derail us from our plans to begin vaccination in February.

“We were never asleep, we chose a strategy that was guided by science as we did not have the financial muscle to make unhedged bets,” said Mkhize.

MPs expressed a range of concerns, including about the country's ability to store the vaccines at suitable temperatures, the financing of the vaccines, procurement processes, corruption, possible theft and an over-reliance on other countries.

Mkhize responded to some concerns but shunned others.

“Our approach has paid off as we have been able to be nimble and [be] precise around the tricky issue of the variant. The procurement of the vaccines has been a complex process that required negotiations with multinational manufacturers of vaccines in the face of vaccine nationalism and protectionism,” he said.

“Just recently, it was announced that more than 133 poor countries across the globe have not received a single dose of the vaccine — primarily because the richer countries have used their financial muscle to procure vaccines on risk and far in excess of what they need. Be that as it may, even those countries now battle to get the suppliers to meet their obligations as global production capacity is tested beyond its limits,” he said.