'My remarks mustn't be taken out of context': Angie Motshekga responds to 'educated men won't rape' backlash

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has hit back at criticism after a video of her saying “educated men won't rape” went viral on social media.

Motshekga made the remarks on Monday while addressing pupils at the Nellmapius Secondary School in Tshwane.

In a video captured by Newzroom Afrika, she can be heard saying the government was prioritising education because “only through education can we deal with challenges" facing communities.

“An educated man won’t rape,” said Motshekga to the pupils.

The pupils can be heard disagreeing with Motshekga’s statement.

“I thought they need to be a bit civilised not to do certain things, now I’m disappointed,” Motshekga responded to pupils.

“My theory is that the more educated you are, the more sophisticated you are, the less you get involved in wrong things because you can look after yourself, your family, you can look after your environment,” she added.