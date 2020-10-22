Gauteng ANC tells premier David Makhura to hire new health MEC

The Gauteng ANC has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, and former health MEC Bandile Masuku to step aside while they face disciplinary action.

The party has also called for premier David Makhura to urgently appoint a new health MEC and health head of department.

The party was making an official announcement at a press conference on Thursday after a statement — from which it has distanced itself — was widely circulated on Wednesday night. .