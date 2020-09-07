EFF tells Clicks to 'go to hell' after it explains hair ad was by TRESemmé

The company said the ad was not its own. It said the advert was commissioned by the hair company TRESemmé.

“TRESemmé, a brand with which our client has partnered and is a distributor of its products, published an advertisement on our client’s website which depicted the hair of a black woman as being ‘dry, damaged, frizzy and dull’ against that of a white woman, which is described as ‘colour-treated, fine, flat and normal hair'.

“After realising the advertisement has a potentially discriminatory connotation, on September 4 2020, Unilever SA and/or TRESemmé took down the advertisement from its website and on the same day published an apology on its website.”

The apology on the Unilever website read: “We are very sorry that images used in a TRESemmé SA marketing campaign on the Clicks website promote racist stereotypes about hair. The campaign set out to celebrate the beauty of all hair types and the range of solutions that TRESemmé offers, but we got it wrong. The images are not in line with the values of our brand, or of Clicks. TRESemmé SA apologises for the offence these images have caused. We also apologise to the Clicks group.”

EFF leader Julius Malema called on his party's followers to “attack” more than 880 Clicks stores.

Among the EFF's demands of Clicks was for it to publish the names of the senior management who signed off the advert, and that the independent contractors who were behind the advert be fired.

It had given the company 24 hours to act.

Clicks, however, replied that it did not have the power to do this as it was bound by data privacy laws.

“Moreover there is no legal basis on which your organisation can request the names of those employees,” it said.

It had requested a conference call with the EFF to discuss the matter, and said it was investigating the incident.

TimesLIVE