'He talks, he's walking and not in ICU': ANC MP explains David Mabuza's no-show

Deputy President David Mabuza is neither “incapacitated” nor lying in a sick bed at an “ICU” but is merely heeding medical advice by staying away from question and answer sessions with MPs in parliament.

That's according to senior ANC MP and Mabuza's parliamentary counsellor, Hope Papo, who told a meeting of the National Assembly programme committee on Thursday that the DA was being “insensitive” after it enquired about the deputy president's whereabouts.

During the meetings, DA deputy chief whip Jacques Julius complained about Mabuza's postponed oral question and answer session, due to take place on Thursday afternoon, saying it affected parliament's ability to hold the deputy president accountable and its other oversight responsibilities.

The latest postponement of Mabuza's session follows a similar one in July when he asked for a rescheduling of his appearance in the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces on medical grounds.

“The deputy president could not appear and those questions are standing over. There's some kind of public outcry out there and a decision must be taken or some kind of explanation must be given,” said Julius.