KZN premier calls for further debate before SA accepts money from IMF

ANC KwaZulu-Natal chair Sihle Zikalala has called for an open discussion before South Africa turns to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to sustain its ailing economy as a result of the Covid-19 impact.

“The current argument is that the IMF is offering us a loan with no conditions, that it is at a reasonable rate and therefore we must go for that,” he said.

Zikalala acceded that the impact of the pandemic of the economy threatens to drag the country's economy deeper into recession. However, he remained adamant that other options should be explored before the IMF.

“We must also examine the point made by the tripartite alliance, especially the SACP, that we must go to international institutions [only] after exhausting all internal mechanisms such as the PIC and other funding within the country that may assist us, rather than rushing to these international bodies,” said Zikalala.