BCM finds R30m for food relief vouchers

Buffalo City Metro has committed R30m to assist destitute families in its 50 wards during the lockdown period.

The relief fund will see 40,000 households benefiting, with 800 people in each ward set to receive food vouchers valued at R750 to help them through the Covid-19 lockdown.

BCM took to its social media platforms over the weekend to announce the food vouchers initiative.

Residents are required to contact their ward councillors or their ward committee regarding allocations.

“We have reprioritised some of our budgets in line with the Cogta regulations in order to get these funds,” BCM mayor Xola Pakati said.