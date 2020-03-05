Health minister Zweli Mkhize under fire as SA's readiness for coronavirus questioned

“If coronavirus can make a country like China build a hospital in weeks and still claim thousands of lives, what do you think it will do to SA that takes 10 years to build one dysfunctional maternity ward?”

This was the question posed by EFF MP Naledi Chirwa as MPs called on health minister Zweli Mkhize to be frank with the nation about the country's readiness to deal with Covid-19, which has spread rapidly across the globe and has now reached SA.

Opposition parties criticised the government for insufficient public awareness and called for an immediate mass media campaign about the virus, focusing on proper hygiene.

The parliamentary debate started just minutes after Mkhize confirmed the country's first case of the epidemic on Thursday.

Opening the debate on the country's readiness to deal with the crisis, DA MP Siviwe Gwarube, who called for the debate exactly a month ago to the day, warned that the virus was a public health emergency with the potential to infect and kill thousands should the correct measures to screen, prevent, isolate and treat be inadequate.