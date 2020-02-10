Gwen Ngwenya, Helen Zille flayed over release of policy document

The release of a DA draft policy document to the public before senior members discuss it is likely to further cause divisions in the opposition party.

Several DA leaders have criticised the party's Federal Council chairperson, Helen Zille, and head of policy Gwen Ngwenya for not giving them the opportunity to see the draft policy document and make inputs ahead of its public release.

The document, which was released by Ngwenya at a media briefing last week, has exposed cracks in the party ahead of its April policy conference.

The document, which will guide discussions at the conference, has angered some senior party members who have accused Zille and Ngwenya of "unilaterally" deciding on DA policies.

"It is irregular for a staff member to publicly reveal policy before party structures have had the opportunity to comment," a senior DA member said.

"It seems like Gwen is making policy unilaterally. She is not a politician, she is a staff member. Politicians make policy not staff."

Among others, the proposed DA draft policy is against race and gender quotas.

However, Zille, Thomas Walters and the interim party leader John Steenhuisen have defended the decision, saying this was not the agreed process.