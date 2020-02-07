Cyril Ramaphosa: 'We are implementing energy reforms'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged that South Africa is undergoing a number of reforms to ensure it remains an investment-friendly destination.

He said that while the government is implementing reforms at state-owned enterprises, it is also working on measures to ensure a stable supply of electricity.

Addressing a room full of German and South African business people in Pretoria on Thursday, alongside German chancellor Angela Merkel, Ramaphosa said the country remained committed to a path of economic reform.

“We are taking clear and decisive measures to ensure policy certainty and reduce the cost of doing business. We are committed to regulatory efficiency, legislative reform, fiscal consolidation and pursuing prudent macroeconomic policies,” Ramaphosa said.

Merkel is on an official visit to SA where she had high level talks aimed at furthering the relationship between the two countries.