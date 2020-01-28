Jonathan Lawack elected new DA Nelson Mandela Bay caucus leader

DA councillor Jonathan Lawack, a former Nelson Mandela Bay speaker, was elected as his party’s new caucus leader in the city.

He takes over from Athol Trollip, who stepped down as a councillor in December.

DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga said Lawack would bring a balance of experience and knowledge to the position.

Lawack secured the role at a meeting of the DA Bay caucus on Monday, where he went up against the deputy caucus leader Rano Kayser.

“He has served the people of Nelson Mandela Bay as a public representative for more than a decade,” Bhanga said.

“We look forward to working with Lawack and the Nelson Mandela Bay caucus in putting the people of Nelson Mandela Bay first, and getting the city back on track.”

Lawack has several years of experience as a teacher and eventually a school principal.

He was raised in Tsitsikamma, where he became a teacher.

After moving to Port Elizabeth, he took charge of Fontein Primary School, in Gelvandale, as principal for eight years.

He landed in politics by chance after being persuaded by former DA MP Donald Lee to join the party.