Trollip opens case against acting city manager

Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Nobuntu Mpongwana misled the National Treasury when she vowed to prevent any further unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure, according to DA councillor Athol Trollip.



He opened a criminal case against Mpongwana and housing delivery director Mvuleni Mapu at the Humewood police station on Wednesday, alleging that the stalling of IPTS cases in the Port Elizabeth High Court had resulted in a waste of money. ..

