Hyatt Hotel 'too public' so Jonas, Zuma and Hlongwane met at Gupta home

ANC member Fana Hlongwane has corroborated parts of Duduzane Zuma's testimony at the state capture inquiry, denying that a bribe was offered to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas during a meeting between the three of them.

Hlongwane, who appeared briefly before the commission on Wednesday, made quick work of questions relating to a meeting between himself, Jonas and former president Jacob Zuma's son at the Gupta family's Saxonwold home in 2015.

Jonas previously alleged that he was taken from the Hyatt Hotel in Rosebank by Duduzane Zuma to the Gupta compound nearby on December 23 2015. The meeting was conducted under the impression that Jonas was meeting Zuma and Hlongwane to discuss rumours that Hlongwane was blackmailing Jonas.

It was at this meeting that Jonas was allegedly offered the job of finance minister, plus a R600m bribe by the Gupta family - apparently in exchange for doing the family's bidding once he took office.