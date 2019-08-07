Shivambu says Ramaphosa’s 'downfall' is not part of EFF’s plan... yet

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has hinted at a plan for President Cyril Ramaphosa's "downfall".

This after Shivambu reacted to the announcement of a media briefing from ANC leaders who were involved in the CR17 campaign for Ramaphosa to become president of the party and the country.

On Tuesday, minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu announced the briefing on Twitter, before cancelling it hours later after a "discussion with the officials of our glorious movement".