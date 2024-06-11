Two Helenvale residents were rushed to hospital after they were wounded in a shooting at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident occurred in Bongo Street on Saturday at about 5.40pm.
“The victims, 27 and 31, were standing in the street when shots were fired at them,” Beetge said.
“The 27-year-old was wounded in the hip and the 31-year-old was wounded in the right leg.
“They were taken to Livingstone Hospital by a private vehicle.”
Beetge said cases of attempted murder were being investigated by the Gelvandale police.
HeraldLIVE
Two wounded in Helenvale shooting
Image: 123RFRUSLANPHOTO@/FILE
