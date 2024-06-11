News

Nelson Mandela Bay pupils sit idle at home due to non-placement

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 11 June 2024

As the second term of the 2024 academic year draws to a close, scores of Nelson Mandela Bay pupils are still sitting idle at home because they have not yet been placed in schools.

Residents, particularly in the townships and northern areas, have labelled the situation a crisis...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read