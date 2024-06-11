Get your house in order, EP Rugby warned
Saru calls for emergency elections as infighting forces MBDA to reconsider relations with local union
SA Rugby has stepped in and advised the troubled EP Rugby Union to hold emergency elections within 21 days to end a period of instability and infighting that has brought the union to its knees.
The advice comes after EP Rugby’s acting general manager, Sharon Brown, made a frantic appeal to SA Rugby chief executive Rian Oberholzer to intervene in the vicious feud between rival factions...
