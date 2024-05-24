Would you give this beer a try after finding out it's made of sewage water?
This is the Reuse Brew, a beer engineered in Germany and made from wastewater.
Its brewers say the drink is perfectly safe, tastes good and offers a sustainable solution to beer-making.
WATCH | Would you try this beer made from sewage water?
