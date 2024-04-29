Race Relations Institute calls on Ramaphosa not to sign expropriation bill
The SA Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) says the expropriation bill is unconstitutional, and has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa not to sign it into law.
The institute said the bill failed to “adequately involve the public in the legislative process”, and several of its key provisions were inconsistent with the constitution...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.