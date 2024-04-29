News

Race Relations Institute calls on Ramaphosa not to sign expropriation bill

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 29 April 2024

The SA Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) says the expropriation bill is unconstitutional, and has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa not to sign it into law.

The institute said the bill failed to “adequately involve the public in the legislative process”, and several of its key provisions were inconsistent with the constitution...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A bittersweet journey of achievement and loss
KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town

Most Read