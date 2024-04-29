Activist encourages youth involvement in strategic sectors
A young Algoa Park activist has called for meaningful youth involvement in strategic platforms on broad societal issues as SA marked 30 years of democracy at the weekend.
UN youth advisory panel member Luyolo Dwesi became the only SA and Eastern Cape youth representative to participate in the 10th UN Safeguard Young People (SYP) Regional Steering Committee programme...
