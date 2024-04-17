News

TikTok star dances his way to Forbes Africa 30 Under 30

I’m living a life beyond my wildest dreams, says Sherwood’s Chad Jones

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 17 April 2024

Gqeberha-born TikTok star Chad Jones swapped out his software development gig to dance his way into the hearts of four million followers, and struck gold with a coveted spot on the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list.

Despite his newfound fame, Jones, who embraced SA’s afro-pop and amapiano culture through dance, remains grounded...

