TikTok star dances his way to Forbes Africa 30 Under 30
I’m living a life beyond my wildest dreams, says Sherwood’s Chad Jones
Gqeberha-born TikTok star Chad Jones swapped out his software development gig to dance his way into the hearts of four million followers, and struck gold with a coveted spot on the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list.
Despite his newfound fame, Jones, who embraced SA’s afro-pop and amapiano culture through dance, remains grounded...
