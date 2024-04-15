Gqeberha police arrested three suspects for alleged cable theft after a high-speed chase near Deal Party on Monday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said members of the Mount Road police station were patrolling the area at about 6.30am when the chase ensued.
“The members noticed a black VW Caddy coming from the direction of Brighton Beach.
“While on John Tallant Road, the [occupants of the] Caddy noticed the SAPS vehicle and immediately sped off along Old Grahamstown Road, towards Swartkops.”
While travelling at high speed, the driver of the Caddy lost control and the vehicle overturned.
Janse van Rensburg said upon searching the vehicle, police found and confiscated two bags containing copper cables.
“They also confiscated various tools and impounded the Caddy.
“Further investigation revealed that the cables were stolen from a drain at the corners of Rose and Pearson Streets, in Central Gqeberha,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The three suspects were detained on charges relating to the Criminal Matters Amendment Act — damage to essential infrastructure.
They are expected to appear in the city’s magistrate’s court later this week.
HeraldLIVE
Suspected cable thieves caught after car overturns in high-speed chase
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
