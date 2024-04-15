NSFAS debacle puts the squeeze on Bay landlords
Some unpaid student accommodation owners being forced to cut services such as electricity and cleaning
Nelson Mandela Bay student accommodation owners are being forced to cut services such as electricity and cleaning as the ongoing financial turmoil plaguing the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) leaves them out of pocket.
And should NSFAS fail to settle the outstanding three months’ rent, students could soon be out on the street...
