NSFAS debacle puts the squeeze on Bay landlords

Some unpaid student accommodation owners being forced to cut services such as electricity and cleaning

By Nomazima Nkosi - 15 April 2024

Nelson Mandela Bay student accommodation owners are being forced to cut services such as electricity and cleaning as the ongoing financial turmoil plaguing the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) leaves them out of pocket.

And should NSFAS fail to settle the outstanding three months’ rent, students could soon be out on the street...

