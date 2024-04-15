Manganese truck’s flying tyre nearly causes fatality on N10
Incident highlights traffic dangers on Cradock road, which has become increasingly congested with ore-carrying heavy vehicles
A tyre blowout on a manganese truck nearly killed another motorist on the Cradock road on Thursday when the tyre flew off and slammed into the front grill of his car as they were passing each other.
The incident has highlighted the traffic dangers on the N10, which has become increasingly congested with manganese ore trucks — and the use of tyre retreads and lack of maintenance that appears to characterise many of the huge haulage vehicles...
