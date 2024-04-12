News Editors Choice

Nzimande dissolves NSFAS board

12 April 2024
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
During the meeting Nzimande announced his decision to dissolve the NSFAS board with immediate effect and place the institution under administration.
During the meeting Nzimande announced his decision to dissolve the NSFAS board with immediate effect and place the institution under administration. 
Image: GCIS

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has dissolved the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board.

Nzimande announced his decision on Thursday after meeting with the organisation’s board as part of the interventions meant to improve the organisational efficiency and ensure it remains focused on its mandate.

During the meeting Nzimande announced his decision to dissolve the NSFAS board with immediate effect and place the institution under administration. 

The department said the legal effect of the decision will be communicated on Friday through the government gazette. 

On Sunday Nzimande is expected to explain the rationale for dissolving the board and announced further steps arising from his decision.

On Thursday Nzimande accepted the resignation of Ernest Khosa as chair of the NSFAS board.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany

Most Read