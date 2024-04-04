News

Cash-in-transit robbers open fire outside Greenacres mall

No-one injured during dramatic chase and related hijacking in Kensington

By Riaan Marais - 04 April 2024

The Hawks have taken over the investigation into a cash-in-transit robbery that resulted in a shootout between the robbers and security guards outside one of Gqeberha’s busiest malls on Wednesday morning.

Fortunately, a concrete wall outside a nearby car dealership took the brunt of the gunfire and no injuries were reported outside the Greenacres Shopping Centre, or at the subsequent scene in Kensington, where the robbers, travelling in a bakkie, allegedly hijacked another vehicle and sped off...

