R500 bail for 'drunk' driver who crashed into Jacob Zuma's convoy

03 April 2024
Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Reporter
Former president Jacob Zuma of the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party was travelling in a convoy when an alleged drunk driver crashed into his official state armoured vehicle.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

A 52-year-old man who was arrested after he crashed into former president Jacob Zuma’s official convoy on Thursday was granted R500 bail.

The man appeared in the Eshowe magistrate's court on Tuesday.

He is charged with reckless and negligent driving and driving under the influence.

“He was granted bail of R500 and the case was remanded to May 3 for further investigations,” said Natasha Kara, KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson.

Zuma and his protectors were unharmed in the crash, which occurred while he was travelling to Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal. The accident happened about 6.30pm on the R66, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

No-one was injured including members of the presidential protection services (PPS).

Police said Zuma was evacuated and taken to his home.

TimesLIVE

