After a long and illustrious life roaming the terrains of two Eastern Cape game reserves, a 17-year-old lion was humanely euthanised, making way for two new males to take up residency.
A South African National Parks (SANParks) veterinarian and Mountain Zebra National Park (MZNP) management took the decision to chemically euthanise the elderly lion after his body condition did not improve over a period of two months.
SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said the lion, affectionately known as Roy, which had been moved from the Addo Elephant National Park in 2018, was darted towards the end of February for closer evaluation before the decision was taken.
“Taking into account the lion’s age,17 years, which is advanced in relation to the lifespan of lions in the wild which is eight to 16 years, poor body condition and clinically observed poor health, [it] indicated that he is no longer able to fend for himself,” Louw said.
“In a large open system, a lion of this age would have been outcompeted and possibly killed by rivals or younger males.
“Removal to unfamiliar surrounds, lacking the support from his pride to secure prey or depending on supplemented feed in a captive situation was regarded as unethical for a life-long free-ranging animal.”
He said to ensure inbreeding was prevented at the park, they would introduce two new males to the park.
“Park management is planning the introduction of two further male lions into the park’s system.
“The removal and reintroduction of male lions into and out of MZNP plays an important role in preventing inbreeding within this population and therefore aids in maintaining the genetic integrity of its lion population.”
Louw said in aligning with the organisation’s scientific approach to management, the euthanisation of the lion was in line with the SANParks carnivore and predator management standard operating procedure.
Elderly lion euthanised, paving way for younger males
Image: CHARMAINE JOUBERT
