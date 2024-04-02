Teen dies in Westering house fire after cruel twist of fate
A tragic twist of fate over the Easter weekend has left a Westering mother questioning her faith after a fire killed her son, gutted their home and destroyed all their possessions.
Though Lukhanyo Kwikwi, 19, was initially meant to accompany his mother to a Good Friday church service and spend the night in KwaDwesi, they did not have enough money for both of them to be transported to the area...
