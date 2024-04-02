SANParks donates fishing gear, permits to Addo, Knysna anglers
Sixty-two anglers from poor communities adjacent to the Addo Elephant National Park have benefited from SANParks’ Anglers’ Support Programme, enabling them to access marine resources in a sustainable way.
SANParks communications head JP Louw said the programme targeted communities adjacent to SA’s four coastal national parks...
