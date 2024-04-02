Humansdorp the new home of Nordex Energy SA manufacturing facility
Nordex Energy SA has announced plans to locally manufacture concrete wind turbine tower sections in Humansdorp with the creation of up to 300 jobs.
The manufacturing facility will be situated in the town and be responsible for producing 120m-high towers for three wind farms with an installed capacity of 336MW...
