JUST IN | Nelson Mandela Bay cop Blundin acquitted of all charges
Decorated Gqeberha Flying Squad member Warrant Officer Severiano Blundin has been acquitted of all charges.
Blundin, 35, appeared in the city's magistrate's court on Tuesday after defence advocate Jason Thysse brought an application in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act for his client's acquittal at the close of the state's case...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.