Helenvale mom’s worst nightmare realised
Son’s life ended by stray bullet in gang shootout
On her way home to cook dinner for her son, a Nelson Mandela Bay woman dropped her bags of ingredients and ran when she heard the jarring sounds of gunfire and screams.
Her heart beating excessively out of fear, Ursula Perry’s worst nightmare was realised moments later, when she found her youngest child’s lifeless body lying in a pool of blood...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.