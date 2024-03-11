News

Nelson Mandela Bay lawyer accused of faking court order

Legal watchdog preparing to take second bite at suspended attorney over new allegations

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 11 March 2024

Three months after he was suspended from practising by the Legal Practice Council (LPC), Gqeberha lawyer Du-Wayne Stoltz allegedly fabricated a court order, lied about communication with the sheriff’s office and falsified a proof of payment.

His alleged actions cost a Nelson Mandela Bay pharmacist more than R30,000...

