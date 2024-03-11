Nelson Mandela Bay lawyer accused of faking court order
Legal watchdog preparing to take second bite at suspended attorney over new allegations
Three months after he was suspended from practising by the Legal Practice Council (LPC), Gqeberha lawyer Du-Wayne Stoltz allegedly fabricated a court order, lied about communication with the sheriff’s office and falsified a proof of payment.
His alleged actions cost a Nelson Mandela Bay pharmacist more than R30,000...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.