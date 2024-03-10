Scores injured as three buses ferrying IFP supporters to manifesto launch involved in an accident

At least 36 people were injured when three buses ferrying people to the IFP's election manifesto launch in Durban were involved in an accident on the N2 near Gingindlovu in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning.
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said emergency services were called to the scene at 8.45am on Sunday after three buses headed for the rally were in an accident.
“I’m not sure what actually happened, all I know is that there were three buses which were headed to the rally and were involved in an accident. It happened on bridge 14 on the N2, between Gingindlovu and Matigulu.
“Fortunately there were no fatalities. There were seven people who were seriously injured and one critical injured. The remaining cases were just minor injuries. According to the scene commander, there were 36 people who were injured. All of the injured were taken to hospital,” Meyrick said.
The three buses were headed to Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban where the IFP was launching its manifesto.
There have been a number of road accidents before and after political rallies this year, claiming several lives.
In February, nine people who were headed to the ANC manifesto launch at the same stadium died when the bus they were travelling in crashed on the R33 in Dumbe, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
In January, six ANC supporters died when the bus they were travelling in crashed at Magoebaskloof near Tzaneen, in Limpopo. The bus was on its way to Mbombela stadium in Mpumalanga where the ANC was having its 112th anniversary.
