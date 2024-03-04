Thousands marched in Cape Town at the weekend during the LGBTQI+ community's annual Pride parade, which this year celebrates 30 years of freedom, including for LGBTQI+ people.
Banners were seen raising awareness for several causes, including a recent crackdown on LGBTQI+ rights in Ghana.
WATCH | Pride march in Cape Town after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQI+ bill
Thousands marched in Cape Town at the weekend during the LGBTQI+ community's annual Pride parade, which this year celebrates 30 years of freedom, including for LGBTQI+ people.
Banners were seen raising awareness for several causes, including a recent crackdown on LGBTQI+ rights in Ghana.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News