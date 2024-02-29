×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Fire mostly under control, but emergency services deal with flare-ups

No loss of life or injuries reported overnight

By Riaan Marais - 29 February 2024

Valiant firefighting efforts throughout Wednesday night saw a raging wild fire being brought predominately under control, as emergency service personnel and volunteers continued to fire flare-ups on Thursday morning.

On Thursday morning, fire trucks continued to patrol along Sardinia Bay Road, assisting with flare ups as reports come through from residents and fire monitors as strong winds stoked the isolated fires...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism

Most Read