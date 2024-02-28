SAPS hands over new wheels to community policing forums
Use of eight vehicles will help strengthen partnership between public and law enforcement
In a bid to join hands and strengthen their fight against crime, the SA Police Service on Tuesday handed over eight new vehicles to the heads of the various community policing forums in the province.
With Nelson Mandela Bay emerging as a top contributor to the Eastern Cape’s rampant crime numbers, police top brass believed it was fitting for the stakeholder engagement to be hosted in the metro...
