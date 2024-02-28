Nelson Mandela Bay beautician under investigation after clients cry foul
A Gqeberha woman whose skin treatments allegedly left several clients with swollen and burnt faces is under investigation after being accused of impersonating a medical practitioner.
Jenine Nell, from Overbaakens, is being probed by the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) and the police after the alleged botched procedures...
