Nelson Mandela Bay beautician under investigation after clients cry foul

By Brandon Nel - 28 February 2024

A Gqeberha woman whose skin treatments allegedly left several clients with swollen and burnt faces is under investigation after being accused of impersonating a medical practitioner.

Jenine Nell, from Overbaakens, is being probed by the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) and the police after the alleged botched procedures...

