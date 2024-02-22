Noluthando Simayi died in a car crash on Saturday.
The SABC said the actor and radio presenter, known for her portrayal of the beloved character Nosiseko in Ithini Na Lento, was returning from the funeral of Sonwabo Yawa when the crash happened.
“Other drama actors, Nokukhanya Kula, famously known as Thandi, and Mzwandile Nzenze, recognised as Gibson, with senior producer Toffee Zitshu, were critically injured in the same accident,” the broadcaster said.
This after the news of two funerals of her colleagues, Rev Rweqana and Sonwabo, last week.
Tributes to Noluthando have been pouring in on social media.
SABC Eastern Cape business manager Loyiso Bala extended condolences to the Simayi family and wished the injured colleagues a speedy recovery.
“The news of the passing of our colleague has left a further void in our hearts as we were still mourning our two colleagues who we buried last week. Amid this sad news, we are distraught and we appeal to listeners and fans to remain steadfast and offer support to the station by keeping the affected families in their thoughts and prayers.
“She devoted her time to showcasing the SABC’s public service mandate in a meaningful way by keeping the fans of the soapie, Ithini Na Lento, informed, educated and entertained through tackling various issues that affect society. Through her remarkable portrayal of Nosiseko for 10 years she managed to tell an impeccable story in an authentic manner and her legacy will endure through the cherished memories she leaves behind.”
Another 'Umhlobo Wenene' presenter dies — tributes pour in for Noluthando Simayi
Journalist
Image: X
Noluthando Simayi died in a car crash on Saturday.
The SABC said the actor and radio presenter, known for her portrayal of the beloved character Nosiseko in Ithini Na Lento, was returning from the funeral of Sonwabo Yawa when the crash happened.
“Other drama actors, Nokukhanya Kula, famously known as Thandi, and Mzwandile Nzenze, recognised as Gibson, with senior producer Toffee Zitshu, were critically injured in the same accident,” the broadcaster said.
This after the news of two funerals of her colleagues, Rev Rweqana and Sonwabo, last week.
Tributes to Noluthando have been pouring in on social media.
SABC Eastern Cape business manager Loyiso Bala extended condolences to the Simayi family and wished the injured colleagues a speedy recovery.
“The news of the passing of our colleague has left a further void in our hearts as we were still mourning our two colleagues who we buried last week. Amid this sad news, we are distraught and we appeal to listeners and fans to remain steadfast and offer support to the station by keeping the affected families in their thoughts and prayers.
“She devoted her time to showcasing the SABC’s public service mandate in a meaningful way by keeping the fans of the soapie, Ithini Na Lento, informed, educated and entertained through tackling various issues that affect society. Through her remarkable portrayal of Nosiseko for 10 years she managed to tell an impeccable story in an authentic manner and her legacy will endure through the cherished memories she leaves behind.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News