Runner’s high: Nelson Mandela Bay man drops 48kg for ultra-marathon
After breaking the chains of drug addiction, Joel Human is about to tackle his next big challenge — the Runified City 50km race
He managed to shed almost 50kg and overcame a drug habit, and now a Nelson Mandela Bay man is ready to run in the national 50km ultra-marathon in the city at the weekend.
Joel Human, who turned 51 on Thursday, said he had lost 48kg since breaking free from the chains of drug addiction...
