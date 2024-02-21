Police move to a different beat in volleyball tournament
It was a matter of chests out, stomachs in for the men and women in blue as Nelson Mandela Bay police participated in a volleyball tournament on Wednesday.
The competitive seven-hour event took place at the Kemsley Park sports club, opposite the Mount Road police station, from 7am and saw 33 teams representing various metro stations participating...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.