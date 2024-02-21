×

Nelson Mandela Bay magical duo hit the jackpot in Las Vegas

Peel and Lau land gig in US entertainment capital after success in reality show

By Herald Reporter - 21 February 2024

Gqeberha’s magical duo booked their place for a mesmerising Las Vegas showcase after taking on the best and proving they have even more tricks up their sleeves.

At the weekend, Brendon Peel and Li Lau accomplished what hundreds of magicians could only dream of and beat world-renowned magician duo Penn and Teller at their own game...

