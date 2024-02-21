Nelson Mandela Bay magical duo hit the jackpot in Las Vegas
Peel and Lau land gig in US entertainment capital after success in reality show
Gqeberha’s magical duo booked their place for a mesmerising Las Vegas showcase after taking on the best and proving they have even more tricks up their sleeves.
At the weekend, Brendon Peel and Li Lau accomplished what hundreds of magicians could only dream of and beat world-renowned magician duo Penn and Teller at their own game...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.