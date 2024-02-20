Afcon hero Ronwen Williams gets rousing welcome at his old school
A wave of euphoria broke out as nearly 700 Gelvandale Primary School pupils welcomed their national hero, Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, to his alma mater on Monday.
A donation of R50,000 from the national team goalkeeper to the school to support sporting development sweetened the visit...
